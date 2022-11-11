10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 2012 — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that four properties owned by the Tanana Chiefs Conference should have qualified for charitable-purpose exemptions from 2006 Fairbanks North Star Borough property taxes.
The ruling, announced Thursday, resolves a 2006 lawsuit filed by the nonprofit corporation, which contested a denial of tax exemptions for five properties. The decision means the borough will refund 2006 taxes and any applicable taxes collected in the following years, borough attorney Cynthia Klepaski said.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1997 — Fort Knox miners are finally ready to grind the first tons of gold-filled rock. Starting this week, mine crews will run rocks through the recently-completed mills to chum out microscopic flecks of gold.
By early next year, they hope to produce an average of 1,000 ounces of gold per day. This all comes after years of prospecting, getting permits and spending nearly $350 million on construction.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1972 —ANCHORAGE — The chairman of Alaska’s Legislative Pipeline Impact Committee says he fears the trans-Alaska pipeline project may become bogged down in the presidential campaign next year.
Sen. Chancy Croft, D-Anchorage, made the assessment in a telephone interview Thursday. Croft suggested the Interior Department “may have been told to go slower or faster on it as a result of what goes on during the campaign.”
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Nov. 9, 1947 — SEATTLE — The Arctic Trading & Transportation Company’s LST No. 1, which went adrift off the Aleutian Islands while being towed to Seattle by the tug Monarch, has been carried on a reef of Amukta Island between Adak and Dutch Harbor, according to a message received here.
The message indicated the steel landing ship and her cargo of 1,300 tons of tractors and other surplus government equipment would be a total loss.