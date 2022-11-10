Nov. 10, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — One of the strongest storms to hit western Alaska in nearly 40 years battered coastal communities Wednesday with snow and hurricane-force winds, knocking out power, ripping up roofs and forcing some residents to board up their windows and seek higher ground.
Emergency managers said Wednesday the winds were tapering off, with 85-mph gusts winding down to 55-mph gusts. The storm passed through more southern points. But managers warned that many points farther north on Alaska’s western coast between Norton Sound and Point Hope remained vulnerable to a possible surge of sea water that could bring flooding to villages already soaked, depending on how much shoreline protection they have or don’t have.
Nov. 10, 1997 — ABOARD THE USS ALASKA — Heads turned throughout Ketchikan as a great, dark mass moved soundlessly down Tongass Narrows. Its silhouette of rounded black hull and winged tower was unmistakable: A submarine had arrived in town. But this isn’t just any great, dark mass.
The one moving through the Inside Passage last Monday was the state’s namesake Trident submarine, the USS Alaska, one of 18 ballistic missile boats that form a potent part of the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
Nov. 10, 1972 — Distribution of the new Municipal Utilities System telephone directory will begin here Saturday, according to MUS general manager Jim Movius.
Most of the books will be sent through the mails, Movius said, and, judging by the past performance of the post office, it may take around four weeks to accomplish total distribution. The Chena Kiwanis Club will be hand delivering copies to the system’s biggest users.
Nov. 10, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, so here is an item from Nov. 9, 1947 — SEATTLE — Preliminary hearings on the Alaska shipping situation, assembling charts and data and an agenda for a main meeting, have been completed here, Rear Adm. F. A. Zeusler, one of the three-member committee, said today.
Wirteh Fowler, former American Mail Line official who replaced George Talmage, Maritime Commission adviser, Washington, D.C., as a committee member, will leave tonight for Washington to attend an Alaska rate hearing started Wednesday. The third committee member, T.H. Plant, San Francisco Steamship Company vice-president, was unable to attend.