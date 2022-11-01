10 YEARS AGO
November 1, 2012 — A Palmer man who nearly ran head on into another vehicle on the Parks Highway Saturday near Cantwell while driving about 100 mph told the Alaska State Trooper who stopped him that he “runs slow drivers off the road.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
November 1, 2012 — A Palmer man who nearly ran head on into another vehicle on the Parks Highway Saturday near Cantwell while driving about 100 mph told the Alaska State Trooper who stopped him that he “runs slow drivers off the road.”
The man was arrested by troopers and charged with felony assault and drunken driving.
25 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1997 — HOUSTON — Lloyd’s of London and some 250 other insurers agreed Thursday to pay a $480 million settlement to Exxon Corp. for cleanup costs of the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska.
The settlement, announced by Exxon, follows months of mediation in the wake of last June’s $250 million Houston jury award to Exxon.
50 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1972 —WASHINGTON — The Alaska Native claims bill today took its second major step toward enactment as the Senate passed its version of the measure by a vote of 76 to 5.
The bill now goes to a Senate-House Conference Committee which will have the unenviable task of ironing out major differences between the House and Senate Native claims bills. Controversy was avoided during Senate debate as the sponsors of several major amendments agreed to withhold their proposals to let Senate conferees have maximum flexibility during negotiations with the House.
75 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1947 —OTTAWA, Ont. — Canada has agreed to permit trucking in bond between the United States and Alaska over the Alaska Highway. The Canadian government is preparing an order-in-council to permit such trucking. Heretofore trucking in bond has not been permitted on Canadian highways by shippers of any country except under certain special wartime arrangements.
The United States is understood to be satisfied with today’s decision, which ends a dispute opened severals days ago when Canadian authorities refused to pass American goods over the Alaska Highway. U.S. Senator Warren G. Magnuson asked the State Department to act.