May 9, 2013 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks plans to remove its well-used recycling bins from a lower campus parking lot next month, a move that comes after lengthy but unsuccessful negotiations on a subsidy from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Taku parking lot bins have become a popular spot for dropping paper, glass, plastic and other items, with about 1.5 million pounds of materials deposited there last year. But the heavy use of those containers — and the effort required to haul the recyclables away — cost more than $130,000 in 2012, according to UAF Facilities Services.
May 9, 1998 — The people of Salcha are frustrated.
They say crime seems to be on the rise in the area. And they say the Alaska State Troopers’ response to crimes is less than timely.
At least 60 residents from the Richardson Highway community met Thursday with troopers, school officials and a representative from Volunteers in Policing to vent and to find a way to combat the crime.
More than one person at the meeting left a spouse at home as a deterrent to would-be criminals who might know the homeowner was at the meeting.
May 9, 1973 — Fairbanks North Star Borough employees ratified last night a negotiations agreement containing a $70 a month pay increase and adding $32,100 to the borough’s $21,299,812 budget for the next fiscal year.
The agreement must be ratified by the borough assembly before it goes into effect and the assembly Is to consider it at its meeting tomorrow night.
May 9, 1948 — Construction of a new $5,000,000 Fairbanks municipal airport, financed by federal funds, was authorized today by the United States Senate.
Passage of the measure, which also provides for construction of an $8,000,000 at Anchorage, was reported by the Associated Press.