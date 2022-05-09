10 YEARS AGO
May 9, 2012 — Construction on Illinois Street is taking new form as it develops just north of the Cushman Street bridge.
North-bound vehicles now swerve into what used to be the oncoming traffic lane outside the Denali State Bank.
HC Contractors dig and refill holes as they work on underground utilities, including sewer and water lines and electrical units as a part of the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Illinois Street Reconstruction Project.
Since construction began in mid-April, some businesses in the area have noticed a drop in their customers, who are avoiding the congested, one-lane traffic
25 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1997 — JUNEAU — With cans of Skoal and corncob pipes in hand, Alaska House members took up a proposal for a huge tobacco-tax increase Thursday and rejected efforts to limit the levy to cigarettes.
After dismissing a similar bill last year, the House began a long debate between supporters who say the increase would curb teen smoking and opponents who object to any rise in taxes.
The bill would raise cigarette taxes to a dollar a pack, a 71-cent increase that would make Alaska’s tobacco tax the highest in the nation. Taxes on cigars and other tobacco products would triple.
50 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1972 — JUNEAU — A proposed constitutional amendment to place a 90-day limit on annual legislative sessions has been rejected by the Senate, even though the upper chamber has been chomping at the bit to adjourn the current session.
The action came Monday on a resolution by Democrat Ed Merdes of Fairbanks. The resolution, if endorsed by the legislature, would have placed the question on the November ballot for the voters to decide.
The resolution received an 11 to 8 approval, three votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for passage of proposed constitutional amendments. It was to return to the floor today on a notice of reconsideration.
75 YEARS AGO
May 9, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Rep. Fred Crawford, R-Mich, insisted that war veterans if authorized to homestead in Alaska must not expect financial aid from the government if the going is too tough.
Yesterday he told a public lands subcommittee considering homesteading legislation:
“I shall opposes the government helping the veterans get back to the United States if they fail, and shall oppose the government financing their venture in any way. Unless they are ready to burn their bridges behind them before they go they are no good as pioneers.”