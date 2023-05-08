10 YEARS AGO
May 8, 2013 — From now on, if you fix it, you don’t have to pay the fine.
In the city of Fairbanks, there used to be a $25 fine associated with “correctable” driving offenses, tickets for things like missing taillights or failure to carry proof of insurance. The fine used to apply even if people corrected the cause of the violation.
The policy was unpopular with both the police and the population at large, Fairbanks Mayor Jerry Cleworth said. He introduced a resolution to remove the fees Monday night at the Fairbanks City Council meeting. The council approved it unanimously.
25 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Three-year-old Jani Apassingok is too young to worry about her education or living a subsistence way of life.
But on Thursday she and her mother, Delma, and nearly 3,000 other protesters walked nearly two miles through downtown Anchorage, calling for support for hunting and fishing rights, Native self-governance and rural school funding.
“Jani just loves muktuk, bowhead whale,” said Delma Apassingok, who arrived from Gambell for the march and dressed her little girl in traditional attire. “We hunt and fish. That’s our way of life.”
The peaceful protest, which followed two days of Anchorage meetings focusing on Native issues, wound its way from the state courthouse in downtown Anchorage, past city hall and the federal building, and concluded at a nearby park where speakers called for respect for Native ways.
50 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1973 — The borough library today dimmed its lights and draped mourning cloth on shelves in protest of federal cutback on spending for libraries.
The protest was part of a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and called “Dimming the lights on the people’s right to know.” After spending $32 million last year for libraries, the government this year recommended no funding.
Other libraries around the state planned to join the protest today.
In the past, federal spending has helped the borough library provide such services as cassette programs, media van, interlibrary loan and services to the blind.
75 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Alaska officials urged a House subcommittee today to approve a bill to give Alaska the Army-owned vessel Hygiene, now used as a hospital ship by the Territory.
Dr. C. Earle Albrecht, Territorial commissioner of health, said Alaska has modernized the ship.
The committee reserved decision.