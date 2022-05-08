10 YEARS AGO
May 8, 2012 — Teachers at a Fairbanks Education Association meeting Monday voted to ratify their proposed contract. Hundreds showed up to vote on the proposed two-year deal with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, which was agreed upon by the two negotiating teams just last week. The teachers have been working under the terms of a contract that expired June 30, 2011, all year.
The school board will vote for its ratification of the contract at a regular meeting on May 22. “We were very, very happy with the number of teachers who came out to North Pole Middle,” said Tammy Smith, president of FEA, calling it a “very strong turnout.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1997 — JUNEAU — Alaska students must pass a standardized test before claiming their high school diploma under a measure headed to the governor.
But the administration and minority Democrats seek a comprehensive series of examinations and say one 12th grade final comes too late to offer help.
“A single, stand-alone test at the end of the whole process labels kids as failures and does nothing to help them ,” Gov. Tony Knowles said Wednesday.
50 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1972 — Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, never tried to make public the “Kissinger Papers” during two closed-door Senate sessions last week, but he was threatened with censure nonetheless.
At one point in the more than six hours of secret debate last Tuesday and Thursday, Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., angered by Gravel’s use of stolen documents, suggested censure proceedings against Gravel.
“I charge that a member of this body has used stolen material and he wants to make capital of it in any way he sees fit and as a senator, I think, frankly, he should be censured, and I may offer that resolution after I have had a chance to consult with my leaders,” Goldwater declared.
75 YEARS AGO
May 8, 1947 — KANSAS CITY — An Alaskan cattleman, Jack McCord said here today in an interview that Alaska, eager as she is for statehood, will not be ready for it until its highways and communications are built up by the federal government.
McCord stopped here for a brief visit with friends on his way back to Alaska from Washington where he has been testifying before a congressional committee on the feasibility of statehood for Alaska.
“Our population today is too scarce for statehood,” he said. “In order to create the improvements, tax rates would be too great a burden. We need roads for the development of the Territory to a point sufficient for the influx of people.”