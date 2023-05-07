May 7, 2013 — The U.S. Senate sided with traditional retailers and financially strapped state and local governments Monday by passing a bill that would widely subject online shopping — for many a largely tax-free frontier — to state sales taxes.
The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 69 to 27, getting support from Republicans and Democrats alike. But opposition from some conservatives who view it as a tax increase will make it a tougher sell in the House. President Barack Obama has conveyed his support for the measure.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was among the 27 votes against the bill.
In a statement, she criticized it for forcing states without a sales tax — like Alaska — to “take a back seat to other states that see things differently” and begin taxing out-of-state customers. She also said the bill would create extra time-consuming expense for business owners.
May 7, 1998 — After years of drafting lean public works budgets, senators are opening the purse strings this year. And Fairbanks is benefiting.
The region should see almost $6 million under the public works spending plan, passed Wednesday by the Senate. A special bond issue would send an additional $43 million north, with most of that slated for overdue repairs at the university.
Federal and other grants bring the total to roughly $86 million — a total Fairbanks has not seen since before 1993. Last year, by contrast, Fairbanks’ five election districts received $31.1 million for public works projects from the state and federal government.
May 7, 1973 — SAN FRANCISCO — A traveling party of 12 prominent Alaskans, who will be joined briefly by U.S. Sen.Ted Stevens, launched an 11-day “Alaska Good Will and Trade Trip” here today.
The delegation of the Alaska State Chamber of Commerce opened the trip, which will take it to four cities, at noon today with a meeting with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce business leaders.
Later this afternoon Sen. Stevens will head a four-man panel addressing a gathering of about 300 Bank of America officials. The session is being held in the A.P. Giannian Hall in the Bank of America headquarters building.
Tomorrow the group will have a morning meeting at the national headquarters of the Sierra Club and at noon will join the Commonwealth Club.
May 7, 1948 — SEATTLE — Two Landing Ships, Tank, formerly Navy craft, are being recommissioned by the Seattle Port of Embarkation for use by the Army in Alaska.
One, the LST 694, will be used under a graves registration program to transport the remains of Army personnel from Alaska islands to a central point to await reshipment to the United States.
The LST 1087 will be used as a general cargo ship.
They will sail for Alaska late in May.