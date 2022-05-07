10 YEARS AGO
May 7, 2012 — WASHINGTON — The Army is reshaping the way many soldiers are trained and deployed, with some conventional units to be placed officially under Special Operations commanders and others assigned to regions of the world viewed as emerging security risks, particularly in Africa.
The pending changes reflect an effort to institutionalize many of the successful tactics adopted ad hoc in Afghanistan and Iraq. And as the Army shrinks by 80,000 troops over the next five years, its top officer, Gen. Ray Odierno, is also seeking ways to ensure that the land force is prepared for a broader set of missions — and in hot spots around the globe where few soldiers have deployed in the past.
25 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1997 — Local Elks are locking antlers with a would-be neighbor eyeing the lodge’s downtown turf.
“We weren’t looking to sell. The city and them (PTI Communications) have put us into a situation where our butts are in the way,” said Nick Bosnakis, secretary of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Fairbanks Lodge 1551.
PTI, the company currently seeking state approval to buy the Fairbanks telephone utility, has a deal with the city to build the firm’s new state-wide headquarters on the site of an existing parking lot downtown. The agreement left the city “contractually obligated” to provide clear title to the selected property this past January, MUS manager Frank Biondi advised the Fairbanks City Council at Monday’s regular meeting.
50 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1972 — The first three federal land patents to be issued since the imposition of the 1966 land freeze were distributed to three Alaskans Saturday in an informal ceremony In the Fairbanks offices of the Bureau of Land Management.
On hand at the ceremony were Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, Curtis McVee, Alaska director of the BLM and Gail Elliott, acting Fairbanks district manager.
Receiving the three patents were Mrs. Mildred Lotspeich, Mrs. Renee Merry and Urban Rahoi.
75 YEARS AGO
May 7, 1947 — WASHINGTON — It’s easy to be a pioneer. You can do it in Alaska, right now.
All you need are: (1) a knowledge of timbering, (2) the lowdown on the woodpulp industry, (3) $28,000,000.
The pioneer proposition came up today at a meeting of the House Public Lands Committee. It’s considering a proposal to open Alaska lands to war veterans for homesteading.