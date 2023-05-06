May 6, 2013 — Commercial logger Jeff Ward doesn’t mind it when people ask him if they can cut firewood on one of the state or borough timber sale areas he purchased in Two Rivers, about 25 miles east of Fairbanks off Chena Hot Springs Road. In fact, most times he’ll go ahead and let them cut some firewood, as long as they do it where he tells them.
It’s the people who don’t ask that rattle the cage of his skid steer.
“If they come out and ask. I’ll point them to a slash pile they can cut,” said Ward, who when decked out in dirty, black Carhartts from head to toe has the look of a logger. “I don’t get too many people asking.”
May 6, 1998 — JUNEAU —The House approved a deal Tuesday with MAPCO Alaska Petroleum Inc. to sell the North Pole refiner an additional 28,000 barrels of crude per day from the state’s royalty share of North Slope oil.
The contract calls for MAPCO to pay 15 cents a barrel above the market prices. The Senate was scheduled to consider a similar bill Tuesday afternoon, but adjourned before it got to the bill.
May 6, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly discussed the borough library budget for another hour last night but still failed to reach agreement on library funding for next year.
The assembly did agree to pass budget appropriations for the law office and engineering division.
The law office included addition of a law clerk at a salary of about $12,000 and the engineering division budget was at the same level of expenditures as the present year.
May 6, 1948 — Six bids for Alaska Railroad rehabilitation program work for the Fairbanks area were opened at 2 p.m. today in the Anchorage office of the railroad.
Awards will be made early next week. R.A. Sharood, chief engineer for the ARR, said in a telephone conversation from Anchorage at noon. The railroad retains the right to reject any bids.