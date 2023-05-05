10 YEARS AGO
May 5, 2013 — Democratic Sen. Mark Begich said he’s “fairly certain” a Red Flag Alaska training mission could be in store for Eielson Air Force Base this fall, despite sequester-driven cuts to military training budgets.
Begich made the comments in an interview with the News-Miner during a Saturday stop in Fairbanks, saying Alaska Command Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Hoog told him of the plans for a fall training mission.
25 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1998 — One of just two child care centers in downtown Fairbanks will be forced to close if the state’s revocation of the center’s license is upheld.
The state alleges Sophy’s Loving Day Care on Ninth Avenue does not properly supervise children and regularly exceeds capacity limits. The center’s owner, Sofina Frendell, has appealed the February decision to revoke her license. She can remain open until the matter is settled.
50 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1973 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan has vetoed as “retrogressive” a bill prohibiting Alaska State Housing Authority construction of public buildings.
Working to meet a midnight Saturday deadline, Egan Friday signed six other bills, but delayed action on two measures, one of, them the fiscal 1974 budget.
75 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1948 — The Federal Fish and Wildlife Service, which is moving to conserve the salmon fishing industry in this area, ordered closure of 24 fish traps in the Icy Straits and the eastern district of Southeast Alaska yesterday.
The traps will be closed during the 1948 fishing season.