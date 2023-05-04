May 4, 2013 — Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell announced Friday evening in Fairbanks that he will run for re-election in 2014. Parnell, a Republican, stated his plans at a reception during the convention of the Alaska Federation of Republican Women at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.
“We have a great working team with us here in Juneau. We intend to build on that in Juneau. We intend to frame-in this opportunity for Alaskans by seeking reelection in 2014,” he said to loud applause.
May 4, 1998 — For the past four months in Juneau, the slogan “ defend, don’t amend” has surfaced on occasion to rally Republicans who oppose any attempt to write a rural subsistence preference into the state’s constitution.
But some are noticing an apparent inconsistency. The GOPled majority has suggested 34 amendments to the Alaska Constitution. To Democratic Rep. Tom Brice and others, that smacks of hypocrisy.
“For a group of people who say they don’t want to change the constitution, that’s unbelievable,” said Brice, who represents one of Fairbanks’ districts.
May 4, 1973 — A big share of the Municipal Utilities System employees went on strike this morning at 8 for what they term “equal parity” with other telephone, electrical workers and water utility people in the rest of the state.
According to Ike Waldrop, business manager for International Brotherhood Electrical Workers, Local 1547, the union and the city have been negotiating for about four months without coming to a settlement, so the union finally went out on strike today and have scheduled no further meetings. Waldrop said that his men are seeking equal pay, at least with other cities.
May 4, 1948 — A tiny stuffed squirrel and a number of other toys spilled on the floor of a transcontinental plane flying between Minneapolis and Portland formed of quick bond of friendship between Harold E. Stassen and eight-year-old Franklin Frazier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Delmar Frazier.