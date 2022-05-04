10 YEARS AGO
May 4, 2012 — The North Pole Economic Development Corp. got heavily involved in dog mushing two years ago when it helped develop a new trail bringing the North Pole Championship sled dog races closer to the center of the city.
Now the economic development group want to bring the entire dog mushing community back to the Interior.
The NPEDC has put in a bid to host the 2013 International Federation of Sled-dog Sports World Championships.
The IFSS event is held every two years and alternates its sites between North America and Europe.
25 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1997 — When Ned Rozell told one old-time Alaskan his plans to walk the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, the man scowled. The pipeline is a permanent scar across the face of Alaska, he told Rozell.
“He said, ‘For me, that was the end of Alaska, when the pipeline came in,’” Rozell said. “But to me, that’s the only Alaska I know.”
Starting today, he will get to know it a whole lot better.
Accompanied by Jane, his 10-year-old chocolate Labrador, Rozell plans to walk the entire 800-mile pipeline from its terminus in Valdez to its origin in Prudhoe Bay.
50 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1972 — BETHEL, Alaska — A state lawmaker has charged that Alaska State Troopers investigating reports of a misuse of public funds by the Bethel Broadcasting Corp. may have violated the constitutional rights of residents here.
Rep. George Hohman, R-Bethel, chairman of the House Finance Committee, said Bethel Mayor John Guinn and other constituents charged that troopers were on a “fishing expedition.”
But Hohman admitted Wednesday he had only secondhand information, and State Public Safety Commissioner Emery Chappie retorted with references to a “well-regulated campaign” to discredit the 10-day probe.
75 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1947 — SEATTLE — Increasing shipments of cannery supplies to the Bristol Bay area were reported today although the Alaskan salmon industry and labor unions have not yet signed contracts for the 1947 season.
The Alaska Transportation Company’s Palisana sailed from Seattle last night with cannery supplies and general cargo for Alaska. The Square Knot of the Alaska Steamship Company is scheduled to sail for Bristol Bay tomorrow and the Terminal Knot within a week.
The Harold D. Whitehead, a Liberty ship recently assigned to the Alaska Steamship Company, is loading supplies for Naknek and Nushagak and is expected to depart within 10 days.