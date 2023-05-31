10 YEARS AGO
10 YEARS AGO
May 31, 2013 — Water levels have begun dropping in the flooded village of Galena, but forecasters at the National Weather Service predict they won’t drain to within the banks of the Yukon River until midmorning today.
The community of between 400 and 500 people began flooding Sunday night after an ice jam formed downriver. The jam did not break until late in the day Wednesday, causing historic flooding that led to the evacuation of the majority of the town’s population.
25 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1998 — JUNEAU — Lawmakers, Knowles administration officials and advocates from both sides of the subsistence debate met Saturday in search of a compromise as the Legislature’s special session dragged into its fifth day.
The Senate voted late Friday night to send voters a controversial version of a constitutional amendment allowing a rural priority for subsistence hunters and fishermen.
The amendment would not take effect until a final judgment on a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the federal law guaranteeing a rural priority. It would also force the governor to file a similar challenge.
50 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1973 — ANCHORAGE — A $501 million class-action lawsuit has been tiled against the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., charging the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline is ‘’inherently unsafe, conceptually unsound and illegal.”
The suit filed in slate Superior Court on behalf of engineer Barry Donnellan, says that it the pipeline is built according to current plans, it would fail, “threatening irreparable harm and injury to the people of the state of Alaska.”
75 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1948 — “The Midnight Sun,” published by the personnel of Ladd Field, was selected by the Armed Forces Press Service recently as the best overseas military publication.
Accompanying the information that Ladd Field paper had been awarded first place in a contest conducted in February, was the traditional “Pat-On-The-Back,” parchment, issued by the Armed Forces Press Service for an outstanding publication.
100 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1923 — WASHINGTON — Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Gilbert, at a hearing of the Senate Gold and Silver committee, advocated postponement until June 15 of further purchases of silver under the Pittman act. He said that the Treasury soon would issue formal announcement concerning the subject.