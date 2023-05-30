10 YEARS AGO
May 30, 2013 — Tim Cerny, president of Fountainhead Development, is looking forward to putting a dent in his company’s $2.3 million energy costs.
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 7:49 am
On Wednesday evening in Fairbanks, Gov. Sean Parnell signed SB23, a finance vehicle that will help support an Interior natural gas trucking project.
25 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1998 — Chena Lakes Recreation Area was closed indefinitely Friday after a bicyclist spotted an adult grizzly bear 100 yards from the south entrance. The bear-prompted closure is the first in the area’s history and follows several alarming encounters.
“This is the first time we’ve had this many sightings, and especially repetitive sightings,’’ said Karl Kassel, park superintendent for Fairbanks North Star Borough. “Bears typically have run away from people, and these bears have been acting in a more acclimatized way.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1973 — “How to tell it like it is” may well have been the overall title for this morning’s breakfast meeting at the Traveler’s Inn called to learn what the Alaska Pipeline Education Committee is doing and what the Alaska public in general can do to promote the pipeline from the North Slope to Valdez.
Featured speaker at the breakfast meeting was Gov. William A. Egan who suggested many tacks Alaskans can follow to convince their fellow Americans of the need for rapid construction of the pipeline. “Now is the time to launch this effort. The people outside are finally seeing how important Alaska oil is to the nation. But at the same time, there are many harboring doubts, probably based on misapprehensions, about the line,” the governor said.
75 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1948 — Fairbanks will join the nation in honoring the fallen heroes of past wars Sunday in one of the most elaborate Memorial Day programs ever arranged here.
A parade, graveside and riverside rites and the traditional Memorial Day services of the American Legion in the Empress Theater will be climaxed with the presentation of the first two gold star buttons to relatives of men who gave their lives in World War II.
100 YEARS AGO
May 30, 1923 — WASHINGTON — Numerous college presidents, governors, editors and others prominent signed a petition to Harding, asking the release of fifty-two prisoners convicted under war laws.