May 3, 2013 — NENANA — Experienced eyes running the Ice Classic are just now getting around to setting up the trip wire from the green and white Ice Classic watchtower to the red flag topped tripod still firmly rooted in the Tanana River ice.
On Thursday afternoon, some of the wiring was readied, said Dennis Argali, Ice Classic Committee president.
The plan today is to check out the clock and do the wire hookup between the tower and the black and white painted, wooden tripod.
May 3, 1998 — Even before this year’s budget-writing began, school board members spoke of difficult times ahead for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. They pointed to an expected drop of $2.3 million in state funding for the 1998-99 school year, and to rising inflation and swelling enrollment. They asked the borough to make up the difference, and then some.
But Mayor Hank Hove and assembly members said they don’t have the money. Although they are now offering to contribute $28.85 million to local schools — a $1.2 million increase over what the borough contributed last year — that is $2 million less than what the school board wants from the borough.
May 3, 1973 — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) got a hot reception today in its meeting with local officials on traffic control plans it is to impose here this summer.
“I can feel the cement hardening and the noose tightening,” said Fairbanks City Councilman Bob Parsons, after EPA Regional Air and Water Quality Director Robert Burd opened the meeting. “I feel the citizens must act very aggressively to counterpose any action by the federal government to alter our way of life.”
May 3, 1948 — SEATTLE — Every ship bound for Alaska in June, July and August will be loaded to passenger capacity when it leaves Seattle, passenger agents here predicted today.
June is the favorite month with the tourists, the agents said their advance bookings indicated.
Space is at a premium, they said, because the number of vessels now operating is far below the pre-war par.