10 YEARS AGO
May 29, 2012 —A north Fairbanks wildfire is all but extinguished, but a blaze near Delta Junction is drawing increasing attention. Firefighter managers say hot, dry weather justifies caution through the Interior this weekend
Crews contained the 861-acre Moose Mountain Fire as of late Friday and spent Saturday mopping up hot spots.
25 YEARS AGO
ANCHORAGE — The government officials who oversee the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council are preparing to vote on a plan to buy spill-affected land for millions of dollars more than appraisers have valued the property.
The vote, set for next week, concerns 67,000 acres of land and easements in Prince William Sound.
If approved it will be the seventh in a series of large government land purchases.
As in the previous land purchases, the price the spill council members plan to pay for the Chenega Corp. land is much more than what their own appraisers say the land is worth, Molly McCammon, the council’s executive director, told the Anchorage Daily News.
50 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1972 — Bethel is experiencing a major flood and other villages on the Kuskokwim and Yukon Rivers are experiencing flooding today, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the weather service statement: The stage of the Chena River at Fairbanks fluctuated from 9.0 feet yesterday morning, to 9.2 feet at midnight, lowering to 9.1 feet this morning at 9 a.m.
No significant change is expected in the next three days.
The forecasts are May 30, 8.8 feet; May 31, 9.0 feet; June 1, 8.8 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet.
75 YEARS AGO
May 29, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Converted B-29 bombers soon will be sent into north polar regions on periodic weather observation flights.
Disclosing this today, officials familiar with Army Air Forces plans said a squadron of probably 12 planes has been assigned to a base in Alaska.