10 YEARS AGO
May 28, 2013 — Wildfires are expected to consume about 600,000 acres of wild lands in Alaska this year, according to the Alaska Fire Service.
That’s almost double what mathematical models led fire forecasters to predict a month ago when the fire season was expected to be low.
The fire season is now forecasted to be moderate.
Lightning-caused wildfires continue to burn near the Interior communities of Chicken, near Canada, and McGrath, which is halfway between Fairbanks and Bethel.
25 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1998 — “Full bore” was a fitting description for the man.
Nothing Joe Vogler did was half-hearted or vague. Friends and family remember his love of argument, his arsenal of historical facts, and habit of quoting the Constitution or ancient legal opinions to back up whatever point he was making.
It’s been nearly a year since Alaska’s most famous malcontent disappeared, seemingly without a trace. On Friday night at a cabin off of Farmers Loop, Alaska State Troopers arrested a Fairbanks man they suspect of killing Vogler.
The posters still cry out, “Where is Joe” They sprouted up around neighborhoods shortly after his disappearance and with the regularity of garage sale signs. Even newcomers quickly learned of him.
50 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1973 — Byron Milner, Atlantic Richfield Company’s vice president for manufacturing, said in Fairbanks this morning his firm will have its Fairbanks fuel refinery in operation “in early 1972.”
“It will be completed and ready to operate when the first crude oil begins running down the pipeline,” Milner added.
Milner referred to the 800-mile, $900 million crude oil pipeline that Atlantic Richfield, Humble and British Petroleum Corp. will build from Prudhoe Bay on the Arctic Coast to Valdez.
Milner and his three refinery “task force” companions did not discuss the route of the proposed pipeline, but it has been previously reported by this newspaper that the route will come south from Prudhoe Bay through either Anaktuvuk Pass or a higher pass to the east and will terminate in Valdez. An official announcement from Trans Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS), the firm that is building the pipeline for the three major oil companies, has not been made yet on the exact routing of the pipeline.
75 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 27, 1948 — Dominic Vernetti, widely known trader on the lower Yukon, arrived in Fairbanks Thursday night from Koyukuk, exhausted after joining other Koyukuk residents in a four-day struggle against the worst flood that community has ever known.
The last bad flood was in 1935 but the swollen waters of the Yukon rose 2½ feet higher last week than in ’35.
Augmented by the release of ice jams further upstream as the giant Yukon gradually cleared for spring, water poured through the town carrying with it huge ice blocks, trees, mud and other debris.