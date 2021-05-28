10 YEARS AGO
May 28, 2011 — Jen and Lee Bruce were driving home late Thursday night after an evening of kayaking on the Chena River when Jen spotted a big, dark bird standing on the side of the dirt road that leads to their house off Summit Drive a few miles north of town. “It had its wings out and was hopping around,” she said of the bird. “It kind of reminded me of a vulture, but I know we don’t have vultures up here.”
It wasn’t until the bird lowered its wings that Bruce recognized it as an owl. But this wasn’t just any owl. “I said, ‘Oh my God, that has to be Earl,’” she said. Earl, of course, is the captive great gray owl that escaped from his pen more than two weeks ago, which, as it turns out, was not far from the Bruce’s home.
25 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1996 — Eugene and Natalie Cevasco live life in the fast lane. The Fairbanks couple owns a 1991 flaming-red Lamborghini Diablo, a 510-horsepower, 12-cylinder, 0-to-60-in-3.9 seconds, Italian mid-engine masterpiece that is one of the world’s most exotic street machines.
When the Cevascos decided to sell their propane business last year, they knew exactly what they wanted to do with some of the proceeds.
50 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1971 — JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army has confirmed that it dumped some 948 tons of war gas into the Bering Sea nearly 24 years ago about 276 miles northwest of the site at which a five-megaton nuclear blast is scheduled this fall.
The information was revealed by the Pentagon to Sen. Mike Gravel , D-Alaska, Army spokesmen said today. llravel had asked the secretary of the Army for information concerning the dumping, saying he had been informed of it by a constituent who said he was present when the gas was dumped.
75 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1946 — YAKIMA, Wash., — After being imprisoned in a railroad refrigerator car for more than two weeks, Alfred J. Degutis of Seattle was released last night by a warehouseman who heard him kicking the door. Degutis said he entered the car at Auburn, Wash., the night of May 9 and someone had closed the door. Without food or water, his weight dropped from 196 pounds to 142.
Seven days after he became locked int he car, he said, it was connected to a train. Railroad officials at the Northern Pacific freight office said the car had come across the Cascade Mountains from Auburn May 13.
“Today is my 43rd birthday and it’s a grand present to be released,” Degutis told police officers who took him to a hospital for examination.