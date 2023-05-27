10 YEARS AGO
May 27, 2013 — A stripped down, primed and dismembered 50-year-old Chevy truck cab and truck bed are resting easy in the Hutchison High School during the summer until students return and continue work on the memorial project in the fall
The 1963 Chevy truck restoration project extends beyond the usual school curriculum, involving students’ hearts as well as hands while honoring former Hutch student Zane Jacobsen, who died of bone cancer in 2011.
25 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1998 — JUNEAU — Lawmakers returned to the capital city Tuesday to face the state’s dilemma over subsistence hunting and fishing: Amend the Alaska Constitution or risk a federal takeover of fisheries management.
Senate President Mike Miller gaveled in the special session shortly after I p.m. and promptly referred a proposed constitutional amendment and a companion bill to the Senate Resources Committee.
50 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1973 — NEW YORK — The three major networks will broadcast live television coverage of the Watergate hearings on a rotating basis when the hearings resume June 5.
The unprecedented arrangement, announced Friday, came after the networks reported they were flooded by calls from viewers disgruntled over the pre-empting of regular programs, mainly soap operas and game shows.
75 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1948 — The pumping out of almost all Fairbanks basements reverted in almost all cases today to the owners of the property, as the Post Engineers at Ladd Field withdrew a large number of the pumps that have been made available to the city since last Thursday.
City Engineer and Acting City Manager James Wilcox this morning served notice that the city was not able to handle the removal of water from basements.
100 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1923 — CHICAGO — The first national conference on railway valuation, attended by approximately three hundred representatives of the “Progressive Bloc” in Congress, rail union heads and representatives of agricultural associations, yesterday opened a two-day session, with LaFoilette presiding.