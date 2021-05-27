10 YEARS AGO
May 27, 2011 — University of Alaska Fairbanks police sent out a Web alert Thursday that a brown bear had been sighted on Miller Hill Road near the north campus.
The sighting was “unconfirmed and unsubstantiated,” but officer Steve Goetz said the department “felt it was important enough to alert everyone that there may be a bear out there.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1996 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 28, 1996 — HOMER — In a court case that sent shock waves through the busy halibut fleet on Memorial Day weekend, a Homer charter boat captain was convicted and sentenced to jail last week for the once-common but illegal practice of allowing clients to exceed their daily bag limits in pursuit of a pooled “boat limit.”
A Homer jury on May 21 convicted Donald Doan, skipper of the Miss Minnmar, of helping guided clients break sportfishing regulations. He was fined $3,000 and sentenced to 20 days in jail by Superior Court Judge Jonathan Link, who said he wanted to send a strong message to the halibut charter industry. Doan will be allowed to put in 160 hours of community service to avoid the jail time, Link said
50 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1971 — Apparently Santa wants to catch up on his back reading, because there is going to be a new library at North Pole-Alaska that is.
Santa was given a gift this time in the form of a $110,000 federal grant to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Library for a new library for the City of North Pole and a mobile library to be used by the borough.
75 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1946 — SEATTLE — Dinner guests at the automotive jubilee in Detroit tomorrow will eat Alaska King Salmon which left Ketchikan, Alaska less than 48 hours before.
The fish was flown out via Pan American Clipper, then transferred to an Eastbound airliner at Seattle. It is wrapped in special airtight containers and shipped without ice or refrigeration.