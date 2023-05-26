10 YEARS AGO
May 26, 2013 — It’s common knowledge among frequent customers that Tuesdays are ammo days at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Fairbanks.
Ammunition shipments usually arrive on Tuesdays at the Johansen Expressway store. Popular calibers, such as .22 and .308, generally sell out in minutes despite a store-imposed limit of three small boxes or one large box per customer, hunting department manager Jason Kohfeld said. What used to be a three-week supply of ammunition sells in less than a week.
25 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1998 — Senate President Mike Miller expects to know as soon as Wednesday how close he is to a solution to the 20-year-old subsistence tangle.
As the curtain rises today on the Legislature’s subsistence special session — the third since 1990 — the North Pole Republican wants to cut directly to the matter’s core. He expects a floor vote on a constitutional amendment to give special hunting and Fishing rights to rural residents.
50 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1973 — JUNEAU — Gov. William A. Egan has issued a call for a cross-section of Alaska’s public and business community to help solve fuel shortages in the state.
Egan said he planned to meet June 1 in Anchorage with business leaders, including representatives of oil, trucking, aviation, maritime, commercial fishing and other industries. He dubbed the meeting a Governor’s Conference on the Alaskan Energy Situation.
75 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1948 — Propertyholders who plan to oil the streets in front of their homes should inform the city street department beforehand, Foreman Frank Dorsh requested today.
Oiled or not, rough street must be graded, Dorsh pointed out, and residents can save their oil by waiting until the grading is done.
100 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1923 — The opening game of the local ball season, to be played at Exposition Park on the afternoon of Memorial Day, will be a super-nine inning thriller. Not since the old days, when Chena or Chatanika or several of the other circuit camps, sought competition here has there been a more promising opener for the national sport in the Interior bush.