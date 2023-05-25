May 25, 2013 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks will dissect the Affordable Care Act and tackle other health care issues through a free lecture series this summer. Health care professionals from the community will give talks on topics ranging from navigating health insurance to violence and mental illness.
“With the Affordable Care Act coming into play — people don’t even know what that is,” said Michelle Bartlett, director of Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. “It’s a 2,000-page document; how could they?”
May 25, 1998 — CLEAR — A new radar system to warn of an intercontinental ballistic missile attack on North America is rising from a spruce and birch forest in Interior Alaska.
The $106 million job began last month at Clear Air Station, 78 miles southwest of Fairbanks. It is the largest capital project the U.S. Air Force is undertaking anywhere this year.
May 25, 1973 — For about 10 minutes last night the Fairbanks North Star Borough had no air pollution control program, but the borough assembly reinstated the program funding when it found out it would cost money rather than save money if it was eliminated. The action came during the assembly’s debate of the budget ordinance for the next fiscal year.
The assembly had already cut the environmental services department’s budget by $100,000 in work sessions, but several attempts were made to scrap all or portions of the department.
May 25, 1948 — A parking meter ordinance was passed by the city council last night. The meters were being put in place today, and Acting City Manager James Wilcox said enforcement of the ordinance would start tomorrow morning.
Under the ordinance, parking in metered spaces is limited to 30 minutes, for which one nickel is the price of putting the clock in operation, except for the six spaces in front of the Federal Building, where the motorist’s nickel buys only 15 minutes of parking because of the heavier congestion at that point.
May 25, 1923 — Eclipsing all affairs sponsored by the Fairbanks Commercial Club since 1912, when members of the Taft commission, sent to Alaska to investigate and report on the feasibility of constructing a government railroad to connect the Interior with tide water, were the guests of the Club at a banquet held at the Auditorium, last night’s Gordon Steese, chairman of the Alaskan Engineering Commission, on his first visit to Fairbanks after taking up his new duties as head of the Government railroad, might be likened to the former occasion, in that the 1912 banquet was the inception and last night’s the culmination.