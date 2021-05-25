10 YEARS AGO
May 25, 2011 — A small battle developed this w inter atop questions of state support for early childhood education.
The argument is likely to reappear in Juneau, if not next year th an sometime in the near future.
The state is entering the third and, perhaps, final year of a test run with state supported pre-kindergarten. The project has reached a half-dozen communities including the village of Minto northwest of Fairbanks.
Discussion last winter over whether to build upon — or even simply continue — that project could be a signal of debate to come. The House Finance Committee holds a bill that, if approved next year, would order state administrators to ink plans for statewide early childhood education.
25 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1996 — A frenzied sea of bodies bounce to the pulsing beat of Culture Beat’s “Mr. Vain.”
For a moment, these kids have shed the insecurities and pain of teendom. They’ve forgotten they hate their bodies or that so-and-so won’t ask them to dance. Their smiles are involuntary, their joy is real.
They’ve let go.
Welcome to the height of Lathrop High School’s graduation party, and all-night affair at Alaskaland on Thursday that drew several hundred young people. The place was well lit, glittering with casino-style decorations and crawling with parents who got what they wanted: a safe celebration for the Class of 1996. At 12:30 a.m., doors were locked to prevent kids from leaving and coming back in.
50 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1971 — The National Weather Service today reported that the Chena River was continuing to drop. It’s level at 9 a.m. was 7.9 feet, a fall of one-half foot from Monday.
The Chena River will continue a slow fall today becoming stationary Wednesday and Thursday. The three-day stage forecasts are May 26, 7.7 feet, May 27, 7.5 and May 28,7.5 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet.
On the Kobuk River at the village of Kobuk the river this morning was reported to be knee-deep in the village and rising slowly. This is probably due to the continuation of jamming by ice down stream from the Kobuk. Residents of low-lying areas on the Kobuk River were warned of possible major flooding over the next several days as the flood crest moves down river.
75 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1946 — SEATTLE — Sixteen proposed navigation improvements in Alaska will be discussed at public hearings in 12 Alaskan cities this summer, Col. Conrad P. hardy, District Engineer, Seattle District U.S. Army Engineers, announced today.
Two schedules are being arranged with civic and territorial officials for hearings to obtain local views on navigation and harbor improvements to be included in Army Engineer River and Harbor reports to be submitted to Congress.