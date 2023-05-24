May 24, 2013 — FORT YUKON — An extreme sense of relief could be felt throughout Fort Yukon on Thursday afternoon, after the National Weather Service gave the all-clear for possible flooding from the Yukon River, but new sources appeared to be threatening the community late Thursday night.
Earlier Thursday, National Weather Service hydrologist Ed Plumb and Fort Yukon flood coordinator Velma Carroll went on the air at the KZPA AM radio station in the afternoon to tell the 600-person Yukon River community 145 miles northeast of Fairbanks the good news.
May 24, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska hosted two candidates vying to become president of the university system and one regent says the two men — both well-received in campus visits — are as unlike as they could be.
Gen. Mark Hamilton, who heads recruiting efforts nationwide for the U.S. Army, is used to running a complex military unit far larger than the University of Alaska. He has negotiated with Somali warlords and rebels in El Salvador but lacks experience in higher education.
Candidate David Toppen, a former chemistry professor, is executive vice president at Michigan’s Lake Superior State University. He has spent most of his career as a college administrator.
May 24, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough budget for next year was changed slightly after a two-hour public hearing last night but the decisions on school funding and the property tax rate are still to be made tonight.
The borough assembly meeting is to begin at 8 p.m. in Lathrop High School cafeteria and it is open to the public.
May 24, 1948 — Two annual scholarships for entering freshmen at the University of Alaska have been established by Mr. and Mrs. Paul Greimann of the University Bus Lines.
Dr. Charles E. Bunnell, president of the University, announced today that the scholarships are open to any graduating senior in any high school in the Territory, and cover an entire year’s tuition and fees, plus $50 for text books.
May 24, 1923 — An Alaska Road Commission party composed of Superintendent Hawley W. Sterling, Foreman H.I. Miller, Bert Wilson, Pete Hofstad and Jake Bender leaves here tomorrow morning with the George Black steamer Pioneer for the Kantishna district, where road work will begin immediately upon arrival. Superintendent Sterling will remain with the party sufficiently long to outline the season’s work, and then will return here by way of the McKinley Park Trail.