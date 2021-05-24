10 YEARS AGO
May 24, 2011 — There’s a slightly empty feeling at many businesses in east Fairbanks this month, and it has nothing to do with spring fever.
The recent deployment of Fort Wainwright’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division means nearly 4,000 soldiers who would normally be eating burgers, buying groceries and getting haircuts in town are now patrolling the streets of Afghanistan.
25 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1996 — If a rise in the federal minimum wage becomes law. Alaskans will be guaranteed at least $5.65 an hour for their work in 1997—50 cents more than what the federal law would require.
That’s because of a 1959 state law enacted to keep Alaskans’ incomes in line with the higher cost of living in the North. Since 1961, when the federal minimum wage was $1 an hour and the state wage was $1.50, the minimum rate has risen 12 times, to $4.25 federally and $4.75 in Alaska.
50 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1971 — The Italian expedition to the North Pole which reached the pole last week was reported yesterday to be about 50 miles south of the pole, heading back toward the ice island research station, T-3.
Left in the party are 14 sleds, 25 people, and 196 dogs, Duncan McLaren, president of Interior Airlines, reported this morning. The original group, headed by Guido Monzino, an Italian author, had 35 sleds, about 40 people, and 300 dogs, but many in the party had gone back to the base camp.
75 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1946 — A difficult blaze blamed upon spontaneous combustion caused approximately $5000 damage to the Lacey Street Hotel on Third Avenue yesterday afternoon.
According to Fire Cheif E.B. Woodcox, the blaze originated in a small wooden bo in one corner of a linen closet on the first floor of the building. Charring of the walls of the closet indicated that the fire bruned for some time undetected.