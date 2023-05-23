10 YEARS AGO
May 23, 2013 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks is working out the final details of a partnership to establish a new veterinary medicine program, with the first classes expected to begin in 2015.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
May 23, 2013 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks is working out the final details of a partnership to establish a new veterinary medicine program, with the first classes expected to begin in 2015.
The agreement, which still hasn’t been finalized, would allow UAF and Colorado State University to jointly offer a veterinary degree. Under terms of the deal, UAF would provide the first two years of graduate-level study, while CSU would provide the final two.
25 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1998 — ALONG THE PARKS HIGHWAY — Three junk cars and three dead refrigerators, one of them a hideous pink, found proper resting places this month.
Instead of being stashed illegally by the roadside, their owners toted them to Denali Borough’s new landfill, which opened May 4 at Mile 282 of the Parks Highway.
50 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1973 — A public hearing on the proposed property tax rate for the Fairbanks North Star Borough is to be held tonight in a special meeting of the borough assembly.
Additions to the budget in school financing, employee pay raises and capital projects are expected to be debated by the assembly tonight.
75 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1948 — Recent high water will delay the start of construction of new facilities for the Alaska Railroad by at least 10 days, James Bush, in charge of the construction work for Morrison-Knudsen said today.
Bush said that a camp was being established on the Alaska Railroad property, but while the work was being done the small crew has been moved into the Alaska Fire Control barracks, which is also on railroad property.
100 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1923 — Eleven students in the Fairbanks High School, members of this year’s senior class, will graduate on June 1. Commencement exercises will be held at the Empress Theatre at 8:00 p.m.