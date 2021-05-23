10 YEARS AGO
May 23, 2011 — An ordinance to prohibit the addition of fluoride to community water systems will be introduced today at the Fairbanks City Council. The ordinance, sponsored by Fairbanks Mayor Jerry Cleworth, cites recommendations made by the Fairbanks Fluoride Task Force.
After more than a year of study and public testimony, the group of local scientists and health care professionals said fluoride should no longer be added to the public water supply. Eliminating the added fluoride should reduce the risk of fluorosis, a type of tooth discoloration, the group said.
25 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1996 — ANCHORAGE— Crews excavating contaminated soil at an underground check valve on the trans-Alaska pipeline are now trying to determine if bedrock east and west of the pipeline was contaminated by oil.
Workers have excavated contaminated soil 119 feet to the north and 131 feet to the south of Check Valve 92. The valve, located about 90 miles north of Glennallen, was the site of an oil spill discovered April 20th.
50 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 24, 1971 — Approximately 125 Galena residents forced by flood to evacuate their homes, are waiting out the high water at Campion, an Air Force tracking station about 10-15 milesaway.
Another 200 men stationed at the Galena air base were also evacuated although water did not reach the top of the dike surrounding the base. The Yukon River peaked at 134.7 feet in Galena Saturday night and by late Sunday Maj. Allan Kidd, operations officer at Galena Air Force Base, said most of the village had floated away. No deaths or injuries were reported.
75YEARS AGO
May 23, 1946 — WASHINGTON — The call for a nationwide strike clamped the brakes on parts of the nation’s cast railroad system as the 4 p.m. deadline passed in the eastern time zone without word of a settlement of the dispute between the brotherhoods and railroad management.
Train crews began leaving their posts a half hour after the strike deadline passed, and Presidential Secretary Charles Ross at the White House said “I assume the rail strike is on.”