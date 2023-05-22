May 22, 2013 — When the Tanana River ice went out at 2:41 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, it was billed as the latest breakup on record in the 97-year-old Nenana Ice Classic, breaking the previous record of 11:41 a.m. AST on May 20, 1964.
But was it really the latest?
The tripod in Nenana had barely floated down the Tanana River on Monday before it was pointed out that 1964 was a leap year, meaning the ice went out on the 141th day of 1964. This year, it went out on the 140th day.
“The bottom line is that in terms of the amount of warming available, there was one extra day of warming available to melt the ice in 1964 than 2013,” said Glenn Juday, a professor of forest ecology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
May 22, 1998 — The borough assembly Thursday night narrowly voted to give the schools $460,000 more than was outlined in the school board’s own budget, right up to the spending limit allowed under the borough property tax cap.
On a 6-5 vote, the assembly appropriated $30.69 million for the schools in the coming year. That will give the school district a budget of $108.1 million for 1998-99. The school board had drawn up a $107.6 million budget.
The disbursement for schools represents the biggest chunk of the approximately $81.7 million borough budget the assembly passed Thursday. Including service areas, the total borough outlay will be $86.4 million. The budget kicks in July 1.
May 22, 1973 — WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House law enforcement adviser said in prepared testimony today that he offered executive clemency to Watergate burglar James W. McCord on the authority of presidential counsel John W. Dean III.
John J. Caulfield denied that he had used President Nixon’s name. McCord swore Friday that Caulfield had said the President was aware of plans to offer McCord clemency, and that the President would be informed of McCord’s reaction.
Caulfield said Dean, who had been his boss at the White House one time, instructed him to tell McCord that the clemency offer came “from the highest levels” of the White House.
May 22, 1948 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal loans to increase farm production in Alaska were urged today by Delegate E.L. Bartlett of Alaska.
From a military standpoint, if no other, Bartlett told a House Agriculture Subcommittee, greater agricultural production is needed in the Territory.
He testified in behalf of his bill to permit Agriculture Department loans under the Bankhead-Jones Act for purchase of public lands in Alaska for farms and for improving and equipping them.
May 22, 1923 — LONDON — A perfect copy of the rare second edition of Bacon’s essays, published 325 years ago, was sold here recently for $2,200. The volume at one time changed hands for two cents.