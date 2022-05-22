10 YEARS AGO
May 22, 2012 — Energy relief is on its way to Fairbanks — it might just take a few years, Gov. Sean Parnell told a meeting of Interior business leaders Monday.
During a meeting with the Fairbanks chapter of the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, Parnell said the state and private industry are making promising strides forward with a liquid natural gas trucking project, slated to start in 2014, and a natural gas pipeline, which would come online near the end of the decade.
But when asked what plans — if any — there are to help Interior Alaskans cope with high energy prices in the meantime, Parnell admitted that there isn’t a perfect near-term solution on the table.
“I’m not here to offer a silver-bullet solution except to tell you that legislators on both sides of the aisle and your governor are very focused on making more abundant supplies of energy available to Fairbanks and residents of the Interior both from the trucking standpoint and the pipeline standpoint,” he told the audience.
25 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1997 — SEATTLE — U.S. fishing boats could face rough bureaucratic waters in Canada’s Inside Passage following a collapse in West Coast salmon treaty talks, officials said Wednesday.
Skippers who fail to “hail in” promptly when they enter Canadian waters en route to or from the rich salmon grounds off Alaska could face boarding, inspection at the nearest port and even arrest, according to a Canadian government statement.
The Canadian action brought sharp responses from Alaska’s two U.S. senators.
“If they interrupt our vessels, we’ll just have to see how we handle that,” said Republican Sen. Ted Stevens. “The cruise ship trade from Canada means a lot more to Canada than it does to us. We may have some retaliation coming before we’re through this time. I don’t think we should allow this to happen without retaliation this time.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1972 — JUNEAU — State Sen. Don Young, R-Fort Yukon, today formally announce d his candidacy for the congressional seat now held by Democratic Rep. Nick Begich.
Young, who filed for the position in Juneau, said he did so because of backing he received from the Republican state convention and a desire to help “shape the future of Alaska and the nation.”
A six-year legislative veteran, the 40-year-old Young said he did not believe Begich was unbeatable and would campaign on his legislative record of voting “for a share in the better life for all Alaskans and a prudent approach to development of all our resources.”
75 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1947 — KANSAS CITY — President Truman today signed the $400,000,000 Greek-Turkish aid bill setting in force a historic American foreign policy of bolstering weak countries against outside aggression at a “support” to United Nations.
He called it “an important step in the building of peace” and said it offered “proof” that the United States will make “a vigorous effort to help create conditions of peace.”