10 YEARS AGO
May 22, 2011 — Friday’s Moose Mountain wildfire was still active Saturday but hadn’t grown much. From Friday night into Saturday, firefighters hand-cut a fire line around about half the blaze.
On Saturday, planes and helicopters were ordered to drop more retardant and water, as firefighters tried to encircle the fire with a hand-cut and bulldozer-plowed line, according to a Division of Forestry press release. Seven crews were working on the fire Saturday evening, and three more from the state’s Forestry Division were ordered to assist.
25 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1996 — The chances of a pipeline transporting North Slope natural gas to Valdez, and ultimately to Asian markets, has improved considerably under a new financing scenario that drops the project’s costs by 20 percent.
Increasing the percentage of the $15 billion project’s debt, at an interest rate lower than original estimates, while decreasing equity financing, will drive total costs down, state officials say.
50 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1971 — VANCOUVER, B. C. — Search and rescue officials reported Saturday all passengers have been removed safely from the Norwegian cruise ship Meteor that was burning in the Strait of Georgia about 60 miles northwest of here.
A spokesman said 66 of the 70 passengers were picked up by the Alaska state ferry Malaspina. The others were reported aboard other ships in the area. Halver Ryan, president of the North Land Tours of Seattle, agents for the ship, said the skipper of the Malaspina reported there had been no injuries among the passengers. But he said he understood some crewmen may have been injured.
75 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Governor Ernest Gruening of Alaska told the Maritime Commission today that any increases in Alaska Steamship rates would retard development of the Territory.
The governor was the first witness at a hearing to determine whether increased rates are justified. The steamship companies contend an increase of nearly 100 per cent is necessary to permit profitable private operation.