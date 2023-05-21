May 21, 2013 — Alaska has scored a win in the ongoing fight against the Air Force’s plan to relocate Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 squadron — a move some see as an attempt to close the base — when U.S. Rep Don Young added Eielson-specific language to an important military spending bill.
Young’s amendment gives Congress oversight over current and future large military force reductions, which would apply to the Eielson move, into the National Defense Authorization Act for the upcoming fiscal year that passed Friday.
Local, state and national leaders have been fighting the proposed move, worried about its impact on the local economy and the strategic future of Alaska as well as the costs it could incur.
May 21, 1998 — Brown bears in Denali National Park and Preserve developed a taste for moose some 20 years ago and now grizzly’s reign as the species chief local predatory threat, according to findings presented Tuesday by a federal biologist.
“They are good at it, extremely successful, and this behavior started in the mid-1970s,” said Victor Van Ballenberghe, a U.S. Forest Service research wildlife biologist, discussing the local brown bears increased appetite for Denali moose calves.
According to Van Ballenberghe, an average of four out of every five Denali moose calves die within a month of birth. Though calf survival rates improved the last two years, he told fellow researchers at the Fourth Annual Moose Symposium, decades of high calf mortality have reduced the numbers of park moose to 2,400, according to a census conducted last fall. The federal biologist estimates Denali moose numbered three to four times as many when he first began studying the population in 1980.
May 21, 1973 — JUNEAU — Senate President Jay Hammond today said he would discharge the Semite delegation to the legislative budget free conference committee for failure lo meet his deadline for completion of their work.
In a message to House Speaker Gene Guess, Hammond asked the lower chamber presiding officer to support the move, saying “to do otherwise is to relinquish entirely the discharge authority of both chairs.”
Lawmakers immediately went into party caucuses to assess the potentially explosive situation that some senators have said could result in rejection of Hammond’s move.
House Speaker Gene Guess said he planned no changes in the lower chamber delegation to the free conference committee, although the committee was “illegally constituted from the beginning.”
May 21, 1948 — JUNEAU — Territorial General Ralph J. Rivers charged in a speech here yesterday that increased steamship rates, effective today were the result of “bludgeoning methods” and were discriminatory.
Describing the increases as “beyond the pale sensible solution of shipping problems,” Rivers charged that the tariffs, approved by the U.S. Maritime Commission, resulted from “collusion between steamship companies and fishery and canning interests.”