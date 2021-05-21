10 YEARS AGO
May 21, 2011 — Firefighters were gaining control of the first large wildfire of the season in the Fairbanks area Friday evening. At 9:50 p.m., firefighters reported the blaze had died down significantly and no structures were reported lost.
The 700-acre fire was burning in the area of the Moose Mountain Ski Resort and appeared to be moving away from the most populated area north of Goldstream Road, although the hilly area in the vicinity of the fire includes scattered cabins.
25 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1996 — More than $1 million in state and federal grants will increase the Fairbanks police ranks by up to seven new officers and fund overtime costs for more strict enforcement of drug, alcohol and curfew laws.
“For 16 weeks, we’re going to put all our resources together... put out all our efforts on this community wide problem,” Mayor Jim Hayes said. Hayes and Public Safety Director Mike Pulice described Operation Clean Sweep at Monday’s City Council meeting.
50 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1971 — Ernest J. Borgman, general superintendent of National Parks in Alaska has announced the opening of Mt. McKinley National Park. Accommodations, including lodging, food, gasoline, sight-seeing tours, etc. will be available to visitors beginning on Sunday.
A record snowfall during the past winter and a late spring has kept crews busy putting facilities into operation for the opening, but Borgman states that all facilities will be ready. The only exception will be the park road. The road has been opened as far as Igloo Canyon, approximately 30 miles from the hotel. Deep cuts through snowbanks and wet road surfaces in places may cause some difficulty in driving.
At this time of year, one should also be prepared for sudden road closures due to snowstorms or other hazards. Otherwise, springtime is delightful at Ml. McKinley, and is particularly charming because it is that time of the year when many species of wildlife put their new horn young on display.
75 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1946 — NEW YORK, N.Y. — An Army transport plane, lost in dense fog as it groped for Newark air base, smashed into the world’s fourth tallest building amid the towers of the New York financial district last night and hurled four Army officers and a Wac lieutenant to instantaneous death.
The plane, a twin-engined Beecncraft C-45, sped out of 400-food overcast and struck the 48th floor of the 71-story 937-foot high Bank of the Manhattan Company on Wall Street. The plane disintegrated in a blinding flash and showers of flaming debris fell to the pavement.
“There was nothing but flame,” John Gunther, a Chase National Bank guard, who was an eyewitness, said. “It showered down like a rain of fire.”