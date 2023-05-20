10 YEARS AGO
May 20, 2013 — The Yukon River caused major flooding in Circle on Sunday, reaching almost every home in the community and sweeping some away before rapidly retreating.
The surge sent 5 to 8 feet of water and ice into the community, which has a population of about 100, at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents were able to get to higher ground at the post office, school and store, but the flood did major property damage, leaving at least 15 homes uninhabitable, said First Chief Jessica Boyle with the Circle Tribal Council.
25 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1998 — Fairbanks’ economy has been roughed up lately with some businesses closing and others about to, but that hasn’t shaken the confidence of state economists.
The Alaska Department of Labor forecasts net gains of 800 new jobs this year and 700 in 1999 — growth of 2.5 percent and 2.1 percent.
50 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1973 — The University of Alaska is looking into various possibilities for acquiring the Arctic Health Research Center (AHRC), which is now set to close June 30.
Yesterday the university’s Board of Regents approved a resolution to purchase and operate the facility, with the understanding that it will not require a state appropriation.
The AHRC has been ordered closed because of federal budget cuts. The University’s vice president for research and advanced studies, Dr. Peter Rae, suggested that once the facility is declared surplus by the General Services Administration, the UA would be the most likely institution to take possession.
75 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1948 — Governor Ernest Gruening of Alaska said today favoritism to the canned salmon industry caused high rates to be charged by steamship operators for merchandise for Alaskans.
The chief operator, he told a House subcommittee, is Gilbert W. Skinner, president of the Alaska Steamship Co., who also controls the Northland Transportation Co. The other operator of the Alaska shipping service is the Alaska Transportation Company.
100 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1923 — The steamer General Jacobs, which, with General Jeff Davis, was transferred from the Quarter-master Department of the U.S. Army to the Alaskan Engineering commission last year and has been designated the flagship of the Alaska Railroad’s inland water fleet, will be launched at Nenana Wednesday morning, when the complete repairing and renovation which the vessels have been undergoing at the Commission yards will have been completed.