10 YEARS AGO
May 20, 2012 — The students bent over their final exams in concentration, scattered around the classroom in the few remaining desks. The other desks were stacked along the wall next to the piles of unused chairs. A full-size Yoda figure huddled next to the teacher’s desk, when it usually served as a foreground prop for the students — during a reenactment of World War II, for instance.
It had been 281 days since her first day as a teacher, and on Friday, North Pole High School teacher Kelly Fezatte officially made it through the school year.
“There’s, like, a weird calm,” Fezatte said.
It didn’t feel like the last day for her, nor for the students, she said.
At the beginning of the year, Fezatte had four years of substitute teaching under her belt. On her First day as a true teacher, Fezatte had said she reached a place that was “very zen.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1997 — A high-voltage electric cable crashed to the ground in a Healy subdivision Monday afternoon, sparking a three-acre fire near homes and cutting power for nearly an hour to approximately 15,000 customers from Healy to Fairbanks.
The line came down when an insulator — the bell-shaped glass piece atop electric towers that holds the wires taut — broke, according to the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Golden Valley Electric Association, which maintains the line, suspected a broken insulator but hadn’t confirmed it as the cause Monday.
50 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1972 — A proposed raise in property taxes was killed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly last night as they passed an ordinance adopting the 1972-73 budget with the mill rate lowered from their proposed seven mills to the present rate of five mills.
The budget ordinance was also amended to delete the $79,860 for the borough attorney’s office and transfer the money to the general fund. This action eliminates the jobs of Borough Attorney Jim Bruce and one secretary.
The budget action came after more than four hours of public testimony at the regular meeting sessions of the assembly Thursday night and last night. The specific operating account appropriations will have to be worked out in borough assembly work sessions next week and action on such matters, as well as the balance of the agenda for this week’s regular meeting, will be taken up in a special assembly meeting May 30.
75 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1947 — Light voting marked the South Fairbanks annexation election up to 3 p.m., a check of the two polling places at that time disclosed.
At the city hall, where owners of Fairbanks property and improvements were qualified to vote, only 161 ballots had been cast. At the Malone Lumber Company office, polling place for South Fairbanks residents, the 3 p.m. count was 49 ballots.
The question for decision at the election is whether South Fairbanks shall be included in the City limits of Fairbanks. A two-thirds majority of votes cast in South Fairbanks plus a majority of those cast inside the city, will make the growing suburb part of the town.