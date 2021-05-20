10 YEARS AGO
May 20, 2011 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski bucked Republican party leadership on Thursday, voting alone among GOP senators to end the filibuster of a controversial judicial nominee. Murkowski said her decision to vote for cloture in the filibuster of Goodwin Liu followed her long-standing belief that judicial nominees should receive an up-or-down vote.
She was part of the so-called Gang of 14, a group of senators who agreed six years ago not to filibuster judicial nominees unless there were “extraordinary circumstances.” Murkowski said she would have voted against Liu’s nomination if it had reached the Senate floor.
25 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1996 — A Fort Wainwright man spent more than 24 hours lost in the White Mountains Recreation Area Saturday and Sunday before searchers found him. A military helicopter crew found Anthony S. Ballone, 21, at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after he spent Saturday night outside, unsheltered in freezing temperatures , said Alaska State Troopers.
Ballone went to the area to find his wallet, which he thought he dropped while setting black bear baits in the area Wednesday, troopers said. He was in good condition when located, but had walked 13 miles from where he became lost.
50 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1971 — The newly opened First National Bank of Anchorage branch here closed yesterday by order of the Appeals Court in Washington, D.C. It had opened for one day.
In a brief statement yesterday D. H. Cuddy, president of the bank, said he had received notice from the court that it was issuing a restraining order to stop the bank from conducting business in ils new Interior branch in Fairbanks. Cuddy said: “Monday the Comptroller of Currency had issued a certificate to that bank to open its branch in Fairbanks. “The restraining order is an outgrowth of an appeal taken by the First National Bank of Fairbanks from a decision rendered by a Federal Court in Washington, D.C. and will be in effect until the appellate court renders a decision on the matter.”
75 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1946 — With traditional color and solemnity, the University of Alaska conducted its 24th annual commencement program today as the graduate of the class of 1946 received their degrees and diplomas before an audience of students, faculty members and visitors from Fairbanks and elsewhere.
Members of the class receiving degrees were Carolyn Detering Boyd and Peggy Anne Tinker, bachelor of arts; Ethelpatience Morgan Bernard and Bertha M. J. Schaeffer, bachelor of education; Rosa La Vergne Potter, Tom Christensen and Robert J. Mockler, bachelor of science.