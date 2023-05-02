10 YEARS AGO
May 2, 2013 — After two marathon budget sessions, the public will get its turn to sound off on the borough’s roughly $159 million budget tonight.
The Borough Assembly will start hearing testimony at 6 p.m. in the borough chambers, and testimony is limited to three minutes per person.
25 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1998 — After months of sparring and standoff on education spending, Democratic Gov. Tony Knowles and the Republican-led majority appear close to agreement on a comprehensive rewrite of the state’s school funding formula.
“There are a number of things very much up in the air,” said Rep. Gene Therriault, R-North Pole and co-chairman of the House Finance Committee. “But the administration has finally engaged in discussion.’’
50 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1973 — Government officials from the City of Fairbanks, North Star Borough, governor’s office, Department of Environmental Conservation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will meet in Fairbanks on Thursday to discuss possible means of reducing the city’s carbon monoxide levels to meet federal air quality standards.
Dr. Max Brewer, environmental conservation commissioner said the meeting was called by EPA officials to “discuss potential transportation control strategies with local officials so that any strategy promulgated by the federal government will reflect the concerns and desires of Fairbanksans.”
75 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1948 — This year’s spring break-up is the worst in 23 years in the opinion of Mrs. Paul Greimann of the University Bus Lines.
“Since we started in the bus transportation business in 1931 we have had other bad spring seasons when the bottom went out of the roads and our busses iced up,” Mrs. Greimann said. “But April and May of 1948 will take top honors for trying the patience and skill of drivers and the strength of equipment.