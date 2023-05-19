10 YEARS AGO
May 19, 2013 — Pulling on a pair of purple, sterilized, rubber gloves, Angela Linn delicately picked up a small, wallet-sized notebook and opened it to reveal neat handwriting filling the tiny pages.
May 19, 2013 — Pulling on a pair of purple, sterilized, rubber gloves, Angela Linn delicately picked up a small, wallet-sized notebook and opened it to reveal neat handwriting filling the tiny pages.
“The paper is super sensitive to the oils in your hand, and I want to make sure I don’t transfer any oils to the paper,” said Linn, a curator at the University of Alaska Museum of the North, explaining the reason for the gloves.
The small notebook she held in her hand was the original journal of Harry Karstens, one of the four men who became the First to stand on top of North America’s tallest peak, Denali, in 1913.
25 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1998 — A Fairbanks judge has nixed a November statewide vote on the use of wolf snares, saying the practice would undermine the Legislature’s ability to regulate wildlife resources.
Superior Court Judge Ralph Beistline also ruled Friday that it was too late for the coalition of sportsmen’s groups, which brought the wolf snare challenge, to challenge a ban on shooting wolves the same day a hunter or trapper had been airborne. Voters approved the ban in 1996.
50 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1973 — The University of Alaska’s Board of Regents were concerned primarily with financial matters yesterday, and voted to raise tuition, room and board fees, and salaries for professional staff.
Beginning with the fall semester, the consolidated fee will be raised from $100 a semester to $160, a 60 per cent increase; the part-time course fee will be raised from $18 to $20 per credit hour, a 16 per cent increase; meal tickets for dormitory students will be raised from $450 to $475 a semester, rooms for single students will be increased from $250 to $265 for a double room and $285 to $300 for a single room; and housing for married students and faculty will be increased to include water and sewer costs.
75 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1948 — One and one-half tons of dust per day are coughed, sneezed, swept up or otherwise endured by residents of Fairbanks.
These are statistics literally scraped up by the Fairbanks Clean-Up Week Committee. The committee weighed the amount of dust accumulating in a controlled area over a 24-hour period and multiplied the result by the total area of the city.
100 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1923 — The Yukon is running ice at Gibbon, reports the Signal Corps this morning, and water is high in the slough at Hot Springs. At Ruby the ice is running thin. Nome had no report this morning.
The Kuskokwim broke at Bethel on the 17th, but the river is clearing slowly. The ice is holding at Holy Cross, and there is no change at St. Michael.