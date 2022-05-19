10 YEARS AGO
May 19, 2012 — JUNEAU — The possible failure of a dam holding waste from a large-scale mine near the headwaters of one of the world’s premier salmon fisheries in Alaska could wipe out or degrade rivers and streams in the region for decades, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a draft watershed assessment released Friday.
EPA regional administrator Dennis McLerran said there was a fairly low risk of that occurring, however, and the more likely impact would be direct loss of habitat from the mining activity itself.
The report responded to concerns about a large copper-and-gold prospect near the headwaters of Bristol Bay. It is a draft, with a final report that could affect permitting decisions perhaps due by the end of the year after public comment and peer review.
25 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — Search and rescue crews plucked 142 whale hunters from the Arctic Sea ice off Barrow early Sunday when the ice separated from shore and began drifting and breaking up.
“We were caught unawares,’ said North Slope Borough Mayor Benjam in Nageak who was serving as captain of one of the whaling crews. “ I’ve seen the ice break before, but nothing of this magnitude, not with this many people.”
The 20-mile-long break occurred shortly after 1O p.m. Saturday night, said borough administrator Marie Carroll. The ice drifted about seven miles from shore.
The whalers used marine radios to notify the Barrow volunteer search and rescue team and the North Slope borough rescue department, which launched two helicopters. Small groups were ferried back to town on board the helicopters By 5:30 a.m. all of those who had been stranded were safely on shore.
50 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1972 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon announced today the selection of Solveg T. Lovas of Anchorage and Andrew D. F. Porter of Fairbanks as 1972 Presidential Scholars.
The two are among 121 high school seniors chosen for outstanding academic achievement and leadership potential.
The selections were made by the Commission on Presidential Scholars headed by W. Allen Wallis, chancellor of the University of Rochester.
Since 1964 the commission has chosen a boy and a girl from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and from Americans abroad along with 16 winners chosen at largo. The records of more than one million of this year’s graduating class were reviewed, the announcement said.
75 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1947 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Immediate development of Southeast Alaska’s vast timber resources for production of paper was recommended to Congress today by Interior Secretary J.A. Krug.
He asked for passage of a resolution to authorize the Agriculture Department to sell timber in the Tongass National Forest.
In a statement files with a copy of the resolution, Krug said:
“for 25 years it has been the very strong desire of all persons conaska to put the rich timber resources of the Southeastern Alaska to use, upon a sustained yield basis, for the production of newsprint and cedese...atch scriptt kCth-la9)2al... other paper products.
“This potential development is now of great interest because of the shortage of paper.”