10 YEARS AGO
May 19, 2011 — The Alaska Railroad Corp. will not entertain any offers to buy the Ice Park land along Phillips Field Road, according to a letter it sent to Ice Alaska on May 6.
“The railroad said, ‘We’re not mediating because we don’t have to and we don’t want to,”’ said Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins, who received a copy of the railroad’s letter. This appears to be a final answer for Ice Alaska, which has tried repeatedly in recent months to buy the land it has leased for 15 years.
25 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1996 — JUNEAU — Gov. Tony Knowles signed two bills Saturday, including one that will lengthen the time before teachers receive tenure. The other creates an authority to convert the naval base at Adak to civilian use.
Last year, Knowles vetoed a teacher tenure bill, saying it did not address the issue of a comprehensive evaluation plan for teachers and administrators.
50 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1971 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, after some three months of postponing and amending, last night adopted an ordinance for the prevention and control of air pollution in the borough. Final action was taken following a public hearing on the ordinance during which the majority of those testifying advocated its passage.
The proponents from the public nearly all admitted the ordinance contained many inadequacies — namely it appears not to have much control at present over the large polluters in the area such as electrical power plants, nor does it place any controls on automobiles, another factor contributing to air pollution, especially during periods of temperature inversion. Nevertheless, all agreed the basic ordinance gives the borough a framework which maybe amended in the future as more advanced technology develops.
75 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 20, 1946 — The Richardson Highway is open to travel its entire length, it was reported today by Frank Nash, Alaska Road Commission superintendent.
Nash said the road was in “pretty good shape” at the present time, as it is still early for some of the bad places to have become soft. Nash also stated that the Chistochina bridge on the Tok cutoff is now open and is suitable for any and all kinds of traffic.