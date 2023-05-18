10 YEARS AGO
May 18, 2013 — DENALI PARK — Christmas music played Friday in the lobby of the McKinley Chalet Resort, just outside Denali National Park and Preserve.
It was fitting, considering the weather outside.
A heavy spring snowstorm dumped enough snow in the area to cancel some local events, keep people from driving and surprise a few tourists.
A winter storm watch remained in effect until this morning.
25 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — The U.S. Geological Survey released a new study Sunday showing there’s probably far more oil in the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge than earlier government reports indicated.
The refuge holds from 4.3 billion to 11.8 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil, according to the new study.
But it would require a price well above the current level to make development economically feasible, according to the analysis. And the question of whether any wells are drilled in the refuge at all remains firmly in the political realm.
50 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1973 — Fairbanks city police are investigating several more instances of vandalism to telephone equipment owned by the Municipal Utilities System.
A pay phone in front of the downtown post office and phones in front of and behind Woolworth’s all had the cables cut. The police report indicates that they were apparently done by someone who knew what they were doing, as the cables that were cut were under the phone instruments, out of view.
75 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1948 — The House completed Congressional action today on legislation designed to authorize construction of an international airport at Anchorage, Alaska, and a municipal airport at Fairbanks.
The measure now goes to the White House.
100 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1923 — Much to the relief of property owners along the waterfront, a lowering of the flood level was noticeable last evening. The crest of the high water in the Chena was reached yesterday afternoon, and it is now believed that the drop back to normal will follow gradually.