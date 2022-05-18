10 YEARS AGO
May 18, 2012 — In the middle of a typical sunny Fairbanks sum mer day on Sunday, a huge shadow will fall across the sky as a partial solar eclipse travels over the region.
Eclipses occur when the moon’s orbit takes it directly between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow over the Earth’s surface, said Don Hampton, a research assistant professor with the Space Physics Research Group at the Geophysical Institute.
Sunday’s eclipse is called an annular eclipse, which occurs when the moon covers all but a thin ring of the sun.
“That happens because the moon is a little bit farther away from the Earth, so that it’s smaller and doesn’t cover the entire sun,” he said. “If we were at the center of the path, we would see a thin ring of sun around the moon.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1997 — JUNEAU — As legislators roll out of town this week, congratulating themselves for finishing two days early, they leave knowing thorny issues sit unresolved and await their return next year.
How thorny?
Take subsistence, the budget and education reform battles to start.
Add a few squalls over overtime exemptions, environmental easements and nearly $1 billion in overdue statewide maintenance.
Then add the swirling turmoil of election-year politics.
50 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1972 — The Federal Aviation Administration came to town to get local feelings on granting the Air Force a restricted area over their new Blair Lakes bombing and gunnery range, and they went away with an overwhelming response against the range and a few scars for their own agency as well.
Darrel Nelson and Ed Kiehn came from the Air Traffic Division of the Airspace Operations & Procedures office in the FAA regional headquarters at Anchorage. They held two informal airspace meetings at the chamber of commerce log cabin to gather local public comment of the proposed restricted area. Comments came from about 100 citizens, ranging from a group of anti-war protesters to Walter Blair, Alaskan pioneer for whom the area was named.
The bombing range has been a controversial issue ever since the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association started questioning the Air Force on it some months ago and came away with some unsatisfying answers. Since then, more than 15 local clubs, organizations and political units have taken sides on the matter and action to date includes several public debates, a proposed legal injunction and congressional interest in bombing range use in Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1947 — Urged by Maj. Gen. Howard A. Craig to advance the cause of peace by thinking and working for a strong America, 14 students of the University of Alaska this morning received degrees at the 15th annual commencement exercises.
The University gymnasium was comfortably filled with spectators, many of whom had taken advantage of the bright sunshine to photograph the traditional procession from the main building. The program opened with an invocation by Rev. Albert N. Jones, rector of St. Matthew’s, and a vocal solo by Mrs. Chester Moyer.
Diplomas were presented by Mrs. Luther C. Hess, secretary of the Board of Regents, after Dean of the Faculty William Duckering had presented the class. REv. N. Harry Champlin of the Presbyterian church pronounced the benediction that closed the program.