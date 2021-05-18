10 YEARS AGO
May 18, 2011 — JUNEAU — A joint venture of BP and ConocoPhillips is ceasing work on a major Alaska natural gas pipeline proposal, citing lack of customer support.
The venture, called Denali-The Alaska Gas Pipeline, announced in a statement Tuesday that it will withdraw its early application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and, later this year, close its doors on the estimated $35 billion project.
25 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Several processors will be on the grounds to buy salmon from commercial fishermen in Western Alaska this summer.
Vince Goddard, owner of Inlet Fish Processors, said his company will be buying salmon from Kuskokwim area fishermen in June and July. It also will be leasing and running a seafood processing plant in Bethel in July—and maybe through August if things work out, he said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1971 — If an electric car purchased by Golden Valley Electric Association passes the test of an Alaska winter, then the “clean air car” could become a partial solution to the ice fog problem in Fairbanks. The car was introduced at the annual GVEA membership meeting at Alaskaland Sunday. It will be used for testing and as a staff car for GVEA.
The car was manufactured by Electric Fuel Propulsion, Inc. of Detroit, Mich. It is a 1971 American Motors Hornet without the standard gas engine. Although GVEA paid $10,000 for the car, if testing goes well, the car will be mass produced within two to three years for an estimated cost of $5,000. Right now, the car is only available to electric utilities around the country for testing and evaluation.
75 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1846 — SEATTLE — Newspapers as far east as Oklahoma started tightening their newsprint belts today in preparation for the possible spread of the CIO-loggers strike from British Columbia into five pine and fir producing states where they control virtually the entire wood pulp industry.
Thirty-seven thousand Canadian affiliates of the international Woodworkers of America were in the fourth day of their wage-dispute strike as IWA officials at Portland, Ore., continued counting results of a strike vote conducted the past three weeks among 50,000 members of the Union in Washington, Oregon, Montana, North Idaho and Northern California.