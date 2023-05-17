10 YEARS AGO
May 17, 2013 — It’s not often that the National Weather Service issues a flood advisory and winter weather advisory on the same day.
Only in Fairbanks and only this spring, if you can call it that.
The National Weather Service in Fairbanks on Thursday issued a flood advisory for ice jam flooding on the Tanana River at Salcha and a winter weather advisory for snow in the Tanana Valley.
25 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — The U .S. Geological Survey says it will announce new estimates today of potential oil reserves within the
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain. But environmentalists, the Clinton administration and at least one potential developer said larger reserve estimates won’t alter debate.
“We’ve been in favor of an ANWR lease sale for 20 years,” Arco Alaska spokesman Ronnie Chappell said Saturday. “That won’t be changed by the new estimates, whatever they are.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1973 — Alaska State troopers and officials of the Municipal Utilities System are investigating the cutting of three cable telephone lines which has put a number of the areas surrounding Fairbanks out of telephone service.
So far an official estimate of damage has not been made by MUS, but general manager Cy Miller has said the cost for repairs will run into “thousands of dollars.”
75 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1948 — Although House approval has not yet been given the bill authorizing a federal airport at Fairbanks, President Truman already has submitted a supplemental appropriation request for the construction, Delegate E.L. Bartlett advised Former Mayor A.H. Nordale by telegram today.
“Happy to advise you President has submitted supplemental appropriation request for four million dollars in cash and nine million in contract authorization for Fairbanks and Anchorage airports,” Bartlett wired.
100 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1923 — A Seattle Times Washington special despatch says that signature by the Alaskan Engineering Commission today of a twenty year lease on ground in Seward, which formerly was part of the Naval storage reserve, indicates that Naval vessels intend to do considerable cruising in Alaskan waters.
