10 YEARS AGO
May 17, 2012 — The U.S. Army’s presence in Alaska is safe, according to a top Army leader who met with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Wednesday.
U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Raymond T. Odierno signaled the Army will maintain its forces in Alaska during a half-hour meeting to discuss the state’s role amid cuts throughout the armed services.
According to a press release from Murkowski’s office, Odierno said the Army will continue to sustain two brigades — one at Fort Wainwright and one at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. He said Alaska’s unique climate and training grounds, along with its proximity to Asia, give the state an advantage over other bases.
25 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1997 — JUNEAU — In the budget-cutting atmosphere of the first session of the 20th Legislature, Rep. Carl Moses didn’t think much about the prospect of reinstating Alaska’s personal income tax.
But Moses said when lawmakers go home and hear from Alaskans about the effect of cutting about $60 million from state spending next year, they may be in more of a taxing mood. That’s one of the reasons why Moses, D-Unalaska, waited until the session’s final days to submit an income tax proposal.
“If they get enough feedback from the public that they’re tired of cuts, they may consider it,” Moses said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1972 — JUNEAU— Barring unforeseen delays, both houses will vote today on a compromised right-of-way leasing bill for oil and gas pipelines — a document one senator has referred to as “a $3 billion bill.”
A six-member free conference committee signed its report to the State Senate and House Tuesday evening, with chairmen of both delegations predicting legislative approval.
No particular difficulty is expected in the House vote. The lower chamber approved the leasing bill, drafted jointly by the Pipeline Impact Committee and the Egan administration, with three votes to spare earlier this month. House conferee Chairman Marty Farrell, D-Anchorage, predicted that margin would be greater on the committee report.
75 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1947 — A [boy] scout from Fairbanks will be chosen to go from Alaska to attend the Sixth World Jamboree of the Boy Scouts this summer in France, the Midnight Sun District Committee decided last night.
At the Jamboree, France, about forty miles northwest of Paris, the Fairbanks Scout will meet and camp with scouts from other nations from August 9 to 23, as well as spend three days in Paris and tour Europe an additional eight days.
Transportation across the Atlantic will be by Army Transport. The Scout from Fairbanks, who will represent Alaska, will be chosen from the most eligible candidate by let by the District Committee using the National requirements as a minimum. These requirements state that a scout must be between 14 and 17 years of age and a First Class Scout or better.