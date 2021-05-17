10 YEARS AGO
May 17, 2011 — JUNEAU — Two Native groups from Chickaloon have taken complaints about nearby coal exploration by Usibelli Coal’Mine of Healy to an international venue. The Chickaloon Native Village and its traditional Native council filed the complaint over exploration at Wishbone Hill, which they said represents an ancestral Athabascan site.
The groups submitted the paperwork to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, stating Usibelli had built a road 100 yards from the tribal Ya Ne Dah Ah School. They also said the mine’s exploratory work is based on permit information “more than 20 years old.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1996 — Alaska Republican Sens. Ted Stevens and Frank Murkowski say they might consider legislation to solve the conflict between state and federal officials over subsistence hunting and fishing rights. The senators’ comments came in the wake of Monday’s Supreme Court refusal to hear an appeal of the Katie John case.
That action leaves in place a lower court’s ruling that permits the federal government to manage subsistence hunting and fishing by controlling certain Alaska waterways. “It is my intention to try and find some way to prevent the federal government from taking over in terms of the navigable waters,” Stevens said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1971 — Fairbanks Republicans got it from three sides Saturday when three “authorities” on Native land claims presented their versions on the subject during the opening speeches of the Central District GOP convention at the Traveler’s Inn. Don Wright, president of the Alaska Federation of Natives, Frank Murkowski, president of the Alaska National Bank of Fairbanks and an unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. House last year, and U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens offered their respective thoughts on land claims during the course of the Saturday afternoon convention activities.
Wright led off the afternoon’s speeches, followed by Murkowski who preceded Mrs. Laura Bergt, who gave a brief summary of her efforts to tie land claims to her role as a member of the National Council on Indian Opportunity. Stevens picked up the pieces in a later session, where he gave a rambling dissertation on the state of the work world, the nation and the state from his senatorial vantage point.
75 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1946 — Compiling a complete film documentary on various phases of Alaska for the Walt Disney film compnay of Hollywood are Mr. and Mrs. Alfred G. Milotte, originally of Ketchikan. The Milottes recently photographed in color a film story of native and animal life at Hooper Bay.
While in the Fairbanks vicinity they will compile a story in photography of mining operations and other interesting phases of industry in the Interiror. The films, when released possibly next year, will tell a complete story in motion picture and animated drawings of many Alaskan epics.