10 YEARS AGO
May 16, 2013 — Fairbanks-area school bus personnel and the First Student transportation company have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
Jeremy Holan, the business agent for Teamsters Local 959, said the unionized workforce — consisting of drivers, mechanics, monitors and attendants — has ratified the contract. Cincinnati-based First Student still hasn’t formally signed off on the deal, but Holan said he expects that step will be completed this week.
25 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1998 — ANCHORAGE—In a unanimous ruling eagerly awaited by oil executives and rank-and-file workers alike, the state Supreme Court on Friday found no flaw in the way the Northstar oilfield lease was revised by state lawmakers and the Knowles administration in 1996.
A lawyer for BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. said the decision clears the way for BP to resume development of the Beaufort Sea field, estimated to yield about 145 million barrels of oil.
50 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is to meet tonight in its second closed session on selection of a new superintendent of schools.
Tonight the board is to meet in a special meeting for the purposes of going into executive session to interview the three local finalists for the position.
In the running for the superintendent’s job are Lathrop High School Principal Phillip Sword, Assistant Superintendent Dayton Benjamin and Main Junior High School Principal Elmer C. “Chuck” Smith. Three other candidates were eliminated in the board’s first meeting on the matter last week.
75 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1948 — With the Chena River still rising, and indications of the past 24 hours pointing toward a continued advance, some of the lower areas around Fairbanks were threatened with water today.
In fact the water was already into many of the low spots including Griffin Park and the adjoining play ground. This afternoon the Chena had taken over an entire ball park.
100 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1923 — President Harding plans to make his Alaska trip on the transport Henderson, but on the return voyage he expects to transfer at San Francisco to a Shipping Board vessel for the circuit thru the Panama Canal to an Atlantic port.
The tentative plans provide that he shall board the Henderson at Seattle, the trip to Alaska and San Francisco lasting about a month.
