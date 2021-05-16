10 YEARS AGO
May 16, 2011 — The first hot day of spring served as a spark to the fire season. The Division Forestry and local fire departments responded to six wildfires on Saturday, which marked the first 60-degree day of the year.
“It was a busy day,” said Division of Forestry fire prevention officer Mike Goyette.
The fires were small — the biggest was just more than 1 acre — and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish them, but the rash of fires should serve as a reminder that fire season is here, Goyette said.
25 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1996 — Pacific Telecom Inc., Golden Valley Electric Association and Fairbanks Sewer & Water have offered to buy the Fairbanks Municipal Utilities System for $153 million—the only bid given the city by Wednesday’s deadline.
The offer excludes the city’s power plant and district heat systems, which can’t be run profitably, said Brian Rogers, a consultant for PTI who presented the bid. “We looked at four major attempts to make it go,” Rogers said. “No one can figure out how to make them break even.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from May 17, 1971 — First National Bank of Anchorage announced today that a suit brought to nullify the comptroller of the currency’s approval for a branch of the First National Bank of Anchorage in Fairbanks has been decided in favor of the comptroller by a Washington, D.C., federal court.
“The favorable outcome of this decision,” stated Cuddy, “means that we can immediately open the Interior City branch of our bank in Fairbanks this Tuesday, May 18, at 10 a.m.”.
75 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Truman today directed the drafting of men between 20 and 30 years of age.
The Army has asked President Truman to direct the drafting of men aged 25 through 29. The request was made because of a prospective replacement shortage resulting from the stop-gap revision of the Selective Service Act, a War Department official said today.
Officials have estimated that the existing pool of men in the 25-29 age group totals only about 15,000.