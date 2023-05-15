10 YEARS AGO
May 15, 2013 — Borough officials are confident recycling services at the University of Alaska Fairbanks can be maintained, thanks to new funding approved by the Borough Assembly last week.
Updated: May 15, 2023 @ 7:54 am
The $125,000 in funding will allow the borough to support the recycling bins at the popular Taku parking lot recycling site. The university had announced its intent to shutter the site because of rising costs.
Use of the site has been increasing steadily, with about 1.5 million pounds of paper, glass, plastic and other items deposited there last year alone.
25 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1998 — LOS ANGELES — Frank Sinatra, the dashing teen idol who matured into the premier romantic balladeer of American popular music and the “Chairman of the Board” to his millions of fans, died Thursday night of a heart attack. He was 82.
Sinatra, who had not been seen in public since a heart attack in January 1997, was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. in the emergency room of CedarsSinai Medical Center, said his publicist, Susan Reynolds. Sinatra’s family, including his wife, was with him when he died.
A private funeral was planned.
“Ol’ Blue Eyes” was a master craftsman and ranked as one of the most influential singers in this country ’s history.
50 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1973 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. (AP) — The space agency is considering sending the Skylab 1 astronauts on an abbreviated inspection mission to seek solutions for a series of power, temperature and gyroscope problems plaguing the giant orbiting laboratory.
A NASA official said today this is one of several options that has been suggested as experts seek to salvage something from the $2.6 billion project.
Another possibility is to send astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Dr. Joseph P. Kerwin and Paul J. Weitz up with a large aluminatized thermal blanket to cover a section of the outer skin of the ailing skylab. The blanket would replace a micrometeoroid shield which was torn away during the launch on Monday, leading to a heat problem with temperatures inside the spacecraft soaring to 100 degrees.
75 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1948 — The 26th annual graduation exercises at the University of Alaska will begin Monday morning at 10 a.m. when 26 candidates in caps and gowns march in traditional procession from the main building on the campus to the gymnasium for the ceremonies.
A total of 28 degrees will be conferred at the conclusion of the exercises with the presentation of diplomas by Andrew Nerland, president of the Board of Regents.
The commencement address will be delivered by Stuart L. Seaton, University alumnus, and director of the geophysical observatory at the University.
