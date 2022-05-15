10 YEARS AGO
May 15, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — Jurors in the trial of three members of the Fairbanks-based Alaska Peacemakers Militia saw evidence Monday that was seized from a fourth member of the militia who was searched but not criminally charged in the investigation.
As the trial began its second week at the Federal Courthouse in Anchorage, prosecutors wrapped up testimony about search warrants executed on the three defendants.
They then called two witnesses to describe — over the objection of defense attorneys — a search done of four school buses lived in by Ken Thesing, who is not listed on prosecutors’ witness list.
25 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1997 — The University Park Elementary students didn’t believe Skip Via when he tucked the phone under his neck, jubilantly pointed his finger in the air and said, “We got it! We won!”
It was true, but they wanted to hear it for themselves.
Like kids from days past glued to a World Series radio broadcast, the 20 students, a few from each grade, huddled around a computer speaker and listened live via the Internet to the International Schools CyberFair ’97 awards ceremony held Wednesday in San Diego, Calif.
50 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1972 — A proposal to change the system of borough assembly representation for the city of Fairbanks will come before the Fairbanks City Council in a special meeting tonight.
The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
The proposed ordinance calls for an election to be held for voters to replace four of the six city councilmen presently sitting on the borough assembly with other citizens.
The ordinance proposes that two of the six Fairbanks seats on the assembly be city councilmen elected by the voters to serve on the borough position as well as hold their city, offices. The remaining four seats will be filled by election from citizens not on the city council.
75 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1947 — Successful dive bombing by the 65th Fighter Squadron from 26-Mile Field saved the town and airfield at McGrath from serious flood damage, and planes are keeping abreast of the ice situation at Galena to render similar service if needed, it was reported today.
Twelve P-51 Mustang fighters from 26-Miles made trips to McGrath both Monday and Tuesday to bomb jam in the Kuskokwim, and on Wednesday a small jam in the Yukon below Galena drew the squadron’s attention.
The Kuskokwim at McGrath reached flood stage Sunday, starting to rise rapidly about 10 p.m. when the ice ham formed about a half mile below the town. As the flood covered about half the airfield, houses were calked to minimize water damage and residents were alerted for evacuation.